Burglars used a truck to forcibly enter a state line gas station early on Saturday morning. The pair attempted to snatch an ATM from inside the store using their truck and a chain but were unsuccessful.

Floyd County, Ga. (CBS46)-- Police in three Georgia counties are looking for suspects who have been caught on video attempting to steal ATMs.

Surveillance video released by Floyd County Police shows the burglars used a truck and chains to take an ATM from a Food Mart, but were unsuccessful.

Floyd County Police say the same suspects used the same method in Polk and Haralson Counties.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or their truck are asked to contact Floyd County Sgt. Amy Nails at 706-314-0756, or Polk County Police Criminal Investigation Division at 770-748-7331.

