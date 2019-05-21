DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police need the public’s help in identifying three suspects who were involved in burglary in Duluth.
Officers reported a burglary at a home on Ingram Road in unincorporated Duluth on May 11.
Upon arrival, the resident told police several items were stolen from inside the home.
The surveillance footage captured three men who were seen burglarizing the home.
The suspects were seen driving away in an older model black Chrysler 300.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
