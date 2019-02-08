ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- The man police believe is responsible for illegally dumping 100,000 tires in Clayton County is now a prime suspect in several other tire dumps around metro Atlanta.
Clayton County police are looking for 35-year old Donald Leverette.
Police said he was spotted on surveillance video around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning at an abandoned government building on Slate Road near Conley.
Officers said he ditched his U-Haul full of tires and ran from police.
Investigators tell CBS46 that Leverette would pick up the tires from tire shops and then dump them so he didn't have to pay a recycling fee.
We have also learned that he is a suspect in the tire dump CBS46 first exposed off of Memorial Drive in Dekalb County.
There were some 50,000 tires dumped at an abandoned GDOT facility in that area.
CBS46 exposed the problem in DeKalb and were instrumental in getting those tires cleaned up.
“The county winds up having to pay for it. They have to be disposed of properly which means if they have to be taken to Liberty the county has to pay for that to be recycled properly,” Clayton County Police Lt. James Robinson said.
Leverette has been placed on the Clayton County Sheriff's top 10 most wanted list facing nearly a dozen felony counts of illegal dumping.
