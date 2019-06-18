HALL County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A surveillance video captured a suspect stealing a trailer in South Hall County on June 13.
Hall County Police are searching for the suspect who stole a trailer around 2:30 a.m. at a business parking lot in the 5100 block of Bristol Industrial Way.
Police say the suspect was seen scooping out the parking lot the night before the theft. The suspect then returned to the scene the next day and proceeded to hook to the trailer to his truck and then fled the scene.
According to officials, the suspect was seen driving a black Ford F350.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or whereabouts of the stolen property can call Investigator Matthews at (770) 533-7683.
