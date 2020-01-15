CHEROKEE County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A truck driver was arrested after he was spotted dumping an unknown substance underneath a bridge in Cherokee County on Monday.
Around 10:30 a.m. police received a call regarding someone dumping an unknown substance onto the ground on I-575 underneath the Lower Bethany Road bridge.
State of Georgia Environmental Protection Agency was called to investigate the scene. During the investigation, I-575 was shut down for nearly 10 minutes.
After further investigation, the Cherokee Marshal’s Office determined that the unknown substance was “Leachate.”
According to the Cherokee Marshal’s Office, leachate is any liquid that, in the course of passing through matter, extracts soluble or suspended solids, or any other component of the material through which it has passed.
The investigation led officials to Pine Bluff Landfill where the management told them that an individual had arrived at the landfill to pick up Leachate from the landfill, but the truck he was driving already had Leachate in its tank, so he was turned away.
Investigators said that this interaction happened moments before the dumping on the interstate.
Moments later, police identified the truck driver to be 37-year-old Eddie Leon Alston of Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
A warrant for Unlawful Dumping has been secured for Alton. His current whereabouts are unknown.
A statement from Chief Marshal Ron Hunton:
“We take this very serious, as you can see with the warrant taken for this individual’s arrest. His illegal activity shut down the interstate for a considerable period of time costing the citizens immense delay, concern and taxpayers’ dollars with public safety agencies tied up dealing with this illegal and potentially dangerous act. I would like to commend Cherokee Fire Services, Cherokee Sheriff’s Office for their professional response and the Deputy Marshal, who had very little information initially to go on, that was successful in identifying the offender.”
