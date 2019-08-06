LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for two men who were allegedly involved in a robbery on July 17.
Surveillance footage captured two men, both holding crow bars, walked into a vacant business on Athens Highway in unincorporated Lawrenceville. When one of the suspects opened the back door of the business an alarm went off causing the two men to flee the scene.
They were seen driving off in a maroon Dodge Ram pick-up truck with large running boards.
One of the suspects was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, dark pants, Nike shoes, gloves, and a red hat. The other suspect was seen wearing a bluish grey shirt, dark pants, black Nike shoes, one blue glove, and one yellow glove.
If anyone can identify the suspects, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.