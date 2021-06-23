LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – The Gwinnett Police Department is working to identify two men who broke into several vehicles on Bar Harbor Place in Gwinnett County.
On June 16, officers responded to an entering auto call. The two men were recorded on surveillance video entering unlocked vehicles along Bar Harbor Place.
The first man is described to be approximately 5’8” to 5’11” in height, between 170 pounds. The second male is described to be a lighter skin male between 20-30 years old, approximately 5’7 to 5”10” in height, between 150 pounds.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or click here.
