THOMASTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Two inmates were found missing in Thomaston around noon on Wednesday.
The two inmates who were part of the work detail from Spalding County Correctional Institute when they walked away and were reported missing.
Police say the two suspects were white men who were last scene wearing orange shirts and white pants with blue stripes.
The incident happened on Veterans Drive. If you know the suspects whereabouts you are asked to call 911 immediately.
