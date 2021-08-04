STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Henry County Police Department released a photo of a vehicle suspected in multiple auto thefts in metro Atlanta.
In the early hours of July 20, the suspected vehicle was seen at the Travel Lodge Inn and Suite 619 on Highway 138 in Stockbridge.
Police say the occupants of the vehicle were seen checking the doors of other parked cars and taking items from those vehicles.
Anyone with any information about the vehicle or the suspects please contact Det. M. Sego at 770-288-8263 or non-emergency dispatch at 770-957-9121.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.