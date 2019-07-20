CLAYTON County, GA (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a suspect involved in a Waffle House robbery on July 4.
Surveillance footage captured the suspect entering a Waffle House at the 2300 block of Mt. Zion Parkway in Morrow. He was then seen demanding money from the register.
Police believe the suspect has committed the June 26 robbery at the same location; he was also seen wearing the same attire.
The suspect was seen wearing white mask and dark clothing and he fled the scene in a white Honda.
According to witnesses, the suspect was described to be a biracial man with blue eyes.
If anyone has any information, please contact crime stoppers or Detective Milewski at 678-610-4711.
