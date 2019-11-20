DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man who was allegedly involved in a Decatur shooting on November 11.
The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit needs the public’s help in locating Shaulov Vladimir who was involved in the murder of Frank Moore on Fair Lane.
Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect is asked to contact the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit by calling CrimeStoppers at 404-577-TIPS.
