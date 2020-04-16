SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are asking for the public's help finding a man believed to be responsible for several thefts in Spalding County.
The Spalding County Sheriff's Office say Bryan Robinson has outstanding warrants and is suspected of committing several thefts in the area.
Anyone with information on Robinson's whereabout is asked to contact Investigator Gatlin at 770-467-5441 or ngatlin@spaldingcounty.com.
