KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) Kennesaw Police are asking for the community's help in locating a missing mother and her two young children last seen on Sunday.
Latoya Monique Boyer was last seen around 3 p.m. with her five year-old daughter and three year-old son.
They were traveling in a 2013 silver Chrysler Town and Country with the Georgia license tag TBC030.
There's no word on where they could be headed.
if you have any information on their whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.