Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Atlanta Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl named Legend Upshaw.
Legend was last seen Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of Almont Drive. The girl's aunt reported her missing when she failed to return home that night. According to the aunt, Legend has previously run away but not overnight.
The girl is described as weighing 100 lbs. and is about 4'10". She was last seen in her school uniform which consists of navy-blue pants and a yellow long sleeve shirt. She was also carrying a black bookbag and emoji duffel bag.
Anyone with information on Legend's location is asked to contact police.
