POLK COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)-- A massive multi-day search effort with over 75 public safety personnel and volunteers is underway in hopes of finding 83-year-old Barbara McCray, who has been missing since July 31, according to the Polk County Police Department Facebook page.
Police tell us McCray was last seen on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at her Buchanan home on Dugdown road. Officials said she was spotted wearing a pink shirt, grey shorts, and grey Nike tennis shoes.
According to investigators, McCray has early-onset dementia.
The search will resume near Dugdown road at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
Anyone with information can contact Polk County authorities at (770) 743-3400 or Detective Bowman (678) 246-5107.
