Police search vehicles involved in laying drag in downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need your help in identifying several vehicles wanted in laying drag in downtown Atlanta.
On Sunday around 12:24 a.m., officers noticed several street racers laying drag and driving reckless at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Centennial Olympic Park Drive.
During the investigation, the vehicles began to flee the scene; however, they were able to conduct a traffic stop on only one of the vehicles involved, a Red Dodge Charger. The driver 18-year-old Joshua DaJuan Davis was arrested and charged with laying drag and reckless driving. Police told CBS46 News his vehicle was impounded.
According to investigators, the other four vehicles that fled the scene remain outstanding. This is an ongoing investigation; stay with CBS46 as details become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.