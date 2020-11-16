Acworth police are working to locate two missing children.
According to a Facebook post, police are asking for the public’s help in locating Quenterrius Dixon, 8, and Jordan Dixon, 12.
Police said they left their home on mid-day Sunday and they did not return.
They were last seen in the area of Baker Road and Baker Grove Road in Acworth.
Quenterrius had on blue shorts and an unknown color t-shirt.
Jordan had on burgundy basketball pants, a black shirt, and a black backpack.
Anyone who may have seen the two missing juveniles is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately.
