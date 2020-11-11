Police are seeking the public's help in locating two trucks stolen from a business in Dallas on Saturday.
Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said that the theft happened at the Dallas Auto Mart on Charles Hardy Parkway around 12 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. The red truck was described as a 1990 GMC SIERRA long bed and the white truck was described as a 1996 Chevrolet 1500.
Authorities say if anyone has any information regarding this incident to contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (770) 443-3015.
