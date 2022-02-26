DAWSON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a man they were calling an active shooter Saturday afternoon in Terrell County.
The suspect, Cameron Bannister, is a black man, standing 5 foot 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds. According to DPD's Facebook post, he was last seen on Herod Road near the water treatment plant wearing a light green t-shirt and shorts with his hair in locs.
The Dawson Police Department says after a thorough search of the area where Bannister was last seen, they believe he is no longer in the area. However, DPD does want area residents to remain alert and report any suspicious activity or persons to the Dawson Police Department at 229-995-4414 or the Terrell County Sheriff’s Office at 229-995-4488.
DPD officers were assisted by GSP patrol, the Department of Homeland Security, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshalls, Terrell County Sheriff's Office, GSP Air Support and Webster County Sheriff's Office.
