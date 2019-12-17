LAGRANGE, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for an Alabama man accused in a fatal shooting at a gas station in LaGrange.
Tierre Tyrell Williams, 28, of Phenix City, Alabama, is charged with murder, aggravated assault and other offenses in relation to the shooting at the Racetrac gas station and convenience store on Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange.
No word on the identity of the victim.
Williams stands 5'8" tall and weighs around 300 pounds. He is believed to be in either the Phenix City, Alabama or Columbus, Georgia areas.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
