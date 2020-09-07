WHITFIELD CO., GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is warning the public to be on the lookout for an “armed and dangerous” man who reportedly shot a deputy during a traffic stop.
According to a press release, Whitfield County Sheriff’s Deputy Darrell Hackney attempted a traffic stop early Monday morning on I-75 in Whitfield County.
The deputy attempted to pull over a reportedly stolen trailer, driven by Dalton Potter, 29, according to GBI officials.
Potter is reportedly wanted out of Texas, GBI officials reported.
During the traffic stop, Potter allegedly fired numerous gunshots at Hackney from inside his vehicle.
“Deputy Hackney was struck by gunfire, but his ballistic vest prevented serious injury”, the GBI stated.
Deputy Hackney and another deputy returned fire, however, Potter escaped into the woods southbound on I-75 near the Whitfield/Gordon county line.
The GBI is handling the investigation, and people in the area are urged to call 9-1-1 if they learn of his whereabouts.
