KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help identifying a man who they say attempted to rob a Kennesaw gas station.
Police said the man entered a Shell Station in the 4200 block of Jiles Road on Saturday around 9 p.m. wearing all black with a red bandanna covering his face.
The man’s bandanna was pulled off his face during a struggle with the clerk.
The clerk suffered minor injuries. The suspect is still on the run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.