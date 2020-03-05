HIRAM, GA (CBS46)—Hiram police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who they say robbed a bank.
The reported robbery happened Wednesday morning just after 11:00 a.m. at the SunTrust Bank located at 42 Metromont Road.
According to a press release from Hiram police, a man entered the bank and spent several minutes on his cell phone.
Later, the man allegedly approached one of the employees with a note demanding money.
After the bank employee complied with the man’s instructions, the man then left the bank.
Police reviewed surveillance video from nearby businesses, which indicated the alleged bank robber parked a dark-colored SUV near the bank, and then approached the bank on foot.
After the reported robbery, the man ran from the bank back to his vehicle, police wrote.
Police said they believe the robber was a white, middle-aged male, appeared to be clean shaven, wearing denim jeans, a dark-colored jacket, light-colored “work” gloves, dark colored sunglasses, a light-colored wide-brimmed hat, and carrying a light-to-medium blue case.
The vehicle the man was driving is described as a dark-colored (possibly black) newer-model Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, with chrome trim and a chrome grille, and large diameter, dark-colored (possibly black) wheels.
The FBI is assisting in the investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Hiram Police Sergeant Edwin Ivey at eivey@hiram-ga.gov.
