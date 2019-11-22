Police searching for burglary suspects in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are working to identify multiple suspects who allegedly broke into Little Vine Storage in Carroll County late Tuesday night.
Surveillance video shows at least 2 people breaking into the storage facility at North Hulett Road around 11:00 p.m. Police say multiple units were broken into.
If you have any information to either suspects identities you can contact Investigator Jeremey McCormick directly at 770-830-5916.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.