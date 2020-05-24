BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Butts County Sheriff's office is searching for an inmate who escaped while he was on work detail.
The sheriff's office said 32-year-old Anthony Jay Shepherd walked away from the Butts County Animal Control facility on Bibb Station Road around 10 a.m. Sunday. Authorities believe he was picked up in a nearby vehicle.
They believe he was picked up by his girlfriend, Terri Marie Dixon, who is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Shepherd and Dixon were found driving a 2003 Acura MDX. When a sheriff and deputies attempted to arrest them, authorities say Shepherd, who was driving the vehicle, nearly ran over a sheriff trying to get away. A chase ensued before Shepherd crashed the vehicle at Rivoli Road near Donny's propane.
The vehicle is in police custody while deputies are searching for Shepherd and Dixon in a wooded area nearby.
Shepherd is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a khaki shirt and shorts. Deputies said he will be charged with aggravated assault.
Shepherd is a non-sentenced inmate, who was being held at the Butts County Sheriff’s Office awaiting trial on drug charges.
Anyone with information should call 770-775-8232 or 911.
