ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are working to track down the person who shot a man.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex in the 2300 block of Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta late Monday night.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting and found a 58-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his stomach. The man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police did not have a motive or suspect information in the shooting.
This shooting is the latest crime in Atlanta after a series of shootings over the weekend that left a 15-year-old girl dead.
Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is planning to hold a press conference on Tuesday morning to address rising crime in the city.
Anyone with information on any shootings is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
