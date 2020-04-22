DEKALB CO., GA (CBS46)—DeKalb County police are searching for clues after a man was shot late Tuesday night.
The shooting happened near the 4300 block of Klondike Road in Lithonia.
DeKalb police said the person shot was rushed to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The motive in the shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
