DEKALB CO (CBS46)—DeKalb County investigators are trying to determine what led to a person’s death after a passerby located human remains.
According to investigators, officers responded to a call about the discovery of human remains just after 7 a.m. on Thursday.
A contractor called 9-1-1 to report finding the human remains just off of the roadway near Hillandale Drive and Lithonia Industrial Boulevard, according to a statement from DeKalb police.
Officers arrived and located bones and sheets inside a container, and the bones were confirmed to be human remains.
The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death as well as the victim’s identity.
There is no word on how long the remains were at the location, and investigators are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
