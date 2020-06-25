ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta homicide detectives are trying to find the person who fatally shot two men.
Then shooting happened on Thursday after midnight near the 1100 block of Graymont Street.
Police have not released any details surrounding the fatal shooting.
A witness told CBS46 she heard two gunshots and she saw a car leaving from the scene after the shooting.
Moments after the shooting, a man was found fatally shot.
Police said robbery may be the motive in the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404 577-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.