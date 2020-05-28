ATLANTA (CBS46)---Atlanta police are working to determine what caused a man to get shot during a dispute.
According to Atlanta police, units responded to the 1400 block of Clark Howard Lane and located a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The incident happened late Wednesday night.
The man was rushed to an area hospital in an unknown condition.
Police wrote the man was involved in a verbal argument with a group of males, and during the argument one of the males fired a shot, striking the victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
