ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find out what led to three people shot early Thursday morning.
According to police, officers responded to Emory University Hospital in Midtown after a report of two people shot.
Around 2 a.m., officers found a man fatally shot near the 900 block of Peeples Street in southwest Atlanta.
Both victims’ conditions at Emory University Hospital in Midtown are believed to be non-life threatening.
According to police, one of the victims at Emory University Hospital may be connected to the fatal shooting on Peeples Street. All victims’ shot were males, police said.
Police have not released a motive for any of the shootings, and detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
