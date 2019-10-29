DEKALB (CBS46)—DeKalb County detectives are working to locate the person who fatally shot a 25-year-old woman late Monday night.
The shooting happened at the Grovewood Park Apartments off of Hillandale Drive in Lithonia.
Detectives said the shooting is possibly drug-related, and a large quantity of illegal drugs were found in the woman’s car.
The shooting happened just before midnight and police have not made any arrests.
Police are working to find witnesses, and they are asking anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
