Dalton detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man and women accused of a bait-and-switch scam involving a vehicle.
According to Dalton police, an Alabama woman came to Dalton to trade vehicles with a couple she met on Facebook Marketplace. The reported vehicle trade happened on November 30.
On the Facebook Marketplace app, the suspects reportedly offered a Honda Pilot SUV for sale or trade, Dalton police said.
The victim and suspects agreed to meet, and the victim was set to trade her 2004 Acura TL for the suspect's Honda Pilot SUV.
During the meet, the victim noticed the “check engine” light on the suspect’s vehicle. They all drove to the Dalton Auto Zone on East Walnut Avenue, where the “check engine” light was diagnosed.
The victim decided to go along with the vehicle swap.
Dalton police reported, “the victim then signed over the title for her own vehicle and left Dalton. After returning home to Alabama and attempting to transfer the title into her own name, she discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Catoosa County.”
The male suspect, according to investigators, had tattoos on his arms and neck and wore a white t-shirt with a black “45” on the front and a black baseball cap.
The victim told police the female suspect was “a healthy weight” and had brown hair.
Dalton police released surveillance pictures of the suspect captured at the Auto Zone.
Anyone with information on this crime or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Detective Charles Williams at 706-278-9085, extension 9-280.
