EAST COBB, Ga. (CBS46) Police in eastern Cobb County are trying to figure out who crashed their car into a cemetery, damaging several grave sites.
The incident happened at Holly Springs Cemetery on Holly Springs Road in East Cobb.
Police initially thought vandals were responsible but after observing tire marks in the area, they realized it was probably a distracted driver.
Whoever was responsible for the damage didn't stop to report what happened.
Since the damage was first discovered, people have been visiting the cemetery to see if their loved ones' graves were damaged.
CBS46 has learned that because there's no longer a church here, it's up to individual families to pay for the damages.
We spoke with Edward Lund, who frequently jogs past the cemetery. He says the driver who did this should be ashamed.
"What would you do if it was yours?” asked Lund. “Is that how you would treat your (loved one)? At least, come back. Turn around and pick up the stones and leave a note or do something. Just to leave it there and drive off is kind of like a hit and run."
Some of those tombstones are extremely heavy, so the vehicle involved is likely to have front-end damage.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.
