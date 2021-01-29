Atlanta police are looking for two men they say are connected to a high-end armed robbery that happened in the Castleberry Hill area.
The alleged robbery occured at a Peters Street home on October 25, police said.
According to detectives, two armed men went to the victim’s home to purchase a pair of sneakers.
After entering the home, the suspects allegedly pulled out guns and demanded high-end clothing and shoes from the victim and his girlfriend.
The suspects, police said, took shoes, clothing, and a cellphone from the home.
The armed men then loaded the stolen items into a black 2009 Hyundai Genesis, police reported.
Moments later, the armed intruders left the in the Genesis and crashed at a nearby intersection. After the crash, the suspects ran away from the accident.
Police said one of the men can be seen fleeing the scene on newly released surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.