Marietta, GA (CBS46) Police are currently searching for an elderly man diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease and a Mattie's Call has been issued as a result.
Bryan Nowlin, 82, was last seen early Tuesday morning leaving his residence on Julias Way in Marietta.
He was wearing a blue jacket, khaki pants and he was only wearing one shoe.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Cobb County Police Department or 911.
