Brunswick, GA (CBS46) The Brunswick Police Department is looking for a teen girl last seen in downtown Brunswick and they say she could be in the Atlanta area.
Alyssa Paige, 16, was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on February 22 in downtown Brunswick. She's described as a Asian/Hawaiian female standing about 5'1" and weighing around 145 pounds.
She was wearing a grey and white short sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.
Police say she could be in the Savannah or Atlanta area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Brunswick Police Department at 912-267-5559.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
