Union City, GA (CBS46) A man is dead and police are searching for the killer following a fatal shooting at a Union City apartment complex.
The shooting happened around 6 p.m. Sunday night at the Shannon Lakes apartments on Buffington Road.
Police say when officers arrived on the scene, they found 30 year-old Christopher Kindle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Neighbors tell CBS46 News that Kindle wasn't the type of person you'd expect this to happen to.
“He’s a quiet kid. He take care of his kids, he go to work. He really don’t bother anybody so I don’t what he could have got into. Whatever it was, it was serious and his car was pretty banged up,” said neighbor Shelly Darby.
A motive has yet to be determined.
If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to contact Union City Police.
