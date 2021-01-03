Atlanta police are searching for a person who opened fire on a crowd in Buckhead early Sunday morning, injuring three adults.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the area of Pharr Road and North Fulton Drive.
Officers patrolling the area heard several shots and went to investigate.
When they arrived, they found an adult woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
Moments later, Atlanta police learned that two adult men arrived at an area hospital, both suffering from gunshot wounds to the abdomen.
Both men are reportedly in stable condition, according to Atlanta police.
A police spokesperson said a white vehicle with two occupants stopped near the location, one man exited the vehicle and opened fire towards several people on the sidewalk, striking three.
The man got back into the vehicle and the vehicle sped away from the scene.
This latest Buckhead shooting comes after police released details of a fatal shooting near Phipps Plaza that took the life of 7-year-old Kennedy Maxie.
Police are asking anyone with information on the Sunday's shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
