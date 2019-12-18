GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police in Gwinnett County are searching for a woman with a diminished mental capacity last seen leaving her home on December 13.
Cindy Lea Smith, 60, was last seen around 2 p.m. leaving her home on Braselton Highway in Lawrenceville.
Her family says she was going to the Jefferson, Ga. area.
She's described as a white female, standing about 5'7" tall and weighing about 110 pounds. She has brown eyes, brown hair, wears glasses and has false teeth. She was last seen wearing a green Christmas tree outfit.
She is believed to be traveling in a champagne-colored Mazda Protege.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
