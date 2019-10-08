ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Police are looking for a woman wanted in connection with a hit-and-run accident that injured a pedestrian on Friday.
Police said the victim, Deedra Burnett, was walking across the parking lot to her job when she was hit by a car in front of the building.
Burnett was transported to Grady Hospital with multiple abrasions to her arms and an apparent concussion.
Authorities said the driver told them she was late for a meeting and did not see the stop sign in the parking lot. According to police, the driver left the scene shortly thereafter and has not attempted to contact them about the incident.
Anyone with information should call the Atlanta police or Crime Stoppers.
