ROME, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a suspect accused in the fatal shooting of a man in Rome on Saturday.
The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on Cliff View Drive in Rome.
Police say the victim, 26 year-old Jonathan Lynn Hull, was found by a resident, who began performing first aid measures until emergency personnel arrived.
Hull was taken to Floyd Medical Center where he later passed away.
Police are currently searching for the suspect, later identified as Joe Paul Atwater. He's facing charges of aggravated assault and felony murder.
if you have any information on the shooting or Atwater's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Rome Police Department.
