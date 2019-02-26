Johns Creek, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man believed responsible for at least two robberies in Johns Creek.
The first robbery happened last Thursday at the Waffle House on Jones Bridge Road.
Police say the suspect pulled a gun on a waitress and stole money from the cash register. They believe the same suspect robbed a Shell gas station on State Bridge Road hours later.
He also pulled a gun on the clerk and made off with about $700.
If you have any information on the robberies, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.
