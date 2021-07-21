CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help identifying a suspected armed robber in Clayton County.
Around 2:37 p.m. on May 17, Clayton County police responded to reports of an armed robbery on the 400 block of Sylvia Drive in Forest Park.
Upon arrival, the victim provided officers a physical description of the suspect involved in the incident.
Kelly Lawson of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was able to draw a composite sketch of the suspect who is believed to have committed this criminal act, police told CBS46 News.
Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the person shown below is being asked to contact Detective M. Alston of the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 603-5266.
