UNINCORPORATED NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a Gwinnett County business through the ceiling.
Gwinnett County Police say the man broke into Linda's Tienda De Regalos gift shop, located at 5935 South Norcross Tucker Road in unincorporated Norcross, around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.
The owner of the business told police that a man asked if he could make a purchase earlier in the morning while the store was being cleaned. She told the man no and he left. The woman left and returned a couple of hours later and found damage to the ceiling. After reviewing surveillance footage, the owner says she saw the man enter through the ceiling, attempt to break into the gambling and gaming machines, and then leave through the front door.
If anyone has any information on this case, please contact Gwinnett County Police Department detectives at 770-513-5300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.