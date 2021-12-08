ATLANTA (CBS46) — Woodstock police are actively searching for a man accused of damaging two restaurants in downtown Woodstock.
According to Woodstock police, the man entered Reel Seafood and Public House at around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 27 and caused "extensive" damage to the businesses.
"I was angry. I was definitely very upset. I took it very personal," said David Silverman, owner and executive chef of Reel Seafood. "I mean, someone does that to your business during the holidays, I mean we had a good crowd in here."
Silverman says the man ate at his bar and drank three margaritas before leaving. However, he returned later in the night.
"Kind of observed the place, looked, picked up some to-go food that appeared to be what was either DoorDash or one of the to-go companies, carried the food into the ladies' room and was in there about twelve minutes and left," said Silverman.
Once the man left, he says his staff found the women's bathroom a complete mess with a plant and dirt scattered on the floor, dented drywall, and various items shattered and broken.
"I'd like to talk to him and figure out what we did, myself or the other businesses, and what motivated this," Silverman said.
He says the whole ordeal was not only confusing, but costly.
"It's probably around $2,000 worth of damage. Painting and dry wall alone was about $700-$800.
Police say several businesses were damaged. About a block away from Reel Seafood. The staff at Public House says their business was also damaged.
"I would love to have a conversation with him regarding why," Silverman said.
Police say the man was not armed with any type of weapon at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information on the identity of this man is encouraged to contact Detective M. Allen at mallen@woodstockga.gov or call the WPD Tip Line at 770-592-6021. Callers can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.