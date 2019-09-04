DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) Gwinnett County police are searching for a man accused of choking and raping his estranged wife at knifepoint.
The incident allegedly took place around 10 a.m. on Sunday at a home on the 1600 block of Centerview Drive in unincorporated Duluth.
Eugenio German, 40, of Lilburn is accused of choking raping his wife inside her apartment before chasing her out of the complex. Police say he then rammed her vehicle with his car.
German is wanted on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, rape, false imprisonment and family violence battery.
Gwinnett County police also stress that German may try to find his wife again and could inflict more violence upon her.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact Gwinnett County Police at 770-513-5300.
