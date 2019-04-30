WINDER, Ga. (CBS46) The Barrow County Sheriff's Office is currently searching for a man accused of dragging a deputy with his vehicle at a traffic checkpoint.
The department says Samuel Brock stopped at the checkpoint on Pickle Simon Road in Winder around 10 p.m. on April 27 when the deputy asked him if he had any active warrants for his arrest.
When the deputy attempted to remove Brock from his vehicle, Brock hit the gas, dragging the deputy several feet. Brock is still on the run.
The deputy sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
Brock is wanted for multiple violations. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Barrow County Sheriff's Office.
