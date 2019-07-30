ROME, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of firing several shots inside of a Floyd County park.
Police say neighbors alerted them to the shootings, which have allegedly occurred multiple times at Armuchee Park off Jones Mill Road in Rome.
The Floyd County Police Department has identified the alleged shooter but the name was not released in the Facebook post.
If you recognize the person in the photographs, you're asked to contact the Floyd County Police Department at 706-235-7766.
