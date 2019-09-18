FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police are currently searching for a man accused of firing at officers who were serving a warrant at his home Tuesday night.
Police are searching for Jefferey Tyler Adcock after he allegedly fired shots at officers who were serving the warrant at his home on Sam Harris Road.
Floyd County Police say Adcock should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to call 706-236-5000.
